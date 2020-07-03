STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramesh Kumar is AP Chief Info Commissioner

The government also appointed Repala Srinivasa Rao the State Information Commissioner. Rao hails from Piduguralla town of Guntur district.

Published: 03rd July 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retired IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar IAS (Retd) has been appointed the State Chief Information Commissioner. The government issued a notification to that effect on Friday. He will hold the office for three years from the date of assuming charge or till attaining the age of 65 years. The government also appointed Repala Srinivasa Rao the State Information Commissioner. Rao hails from Piduguralla town of Guntur district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and other nominated members of the committee to pick up the information commissioners met recently.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, who is also the member of the committee, abstained from the meeting. Ramesh Kumar, son of P Abbanna (retired IAS), was born on July 7, 1957, in Gunthacheepadu village near Proddatur. He belongs to Vanthatipalli in Kadapa. He completed BA in Loyola College, Vijayawada, and MA from Andhra University. He worked as a lecturer in Guntur and a probationary officer in SBI. Later, he was selected to civil services (1986-batch) in West Bengal cadre. He retired in 2017. Later, he was appointed member of Administrative Tribunal, West Bengal. He resigned from the post in March, 2020.

