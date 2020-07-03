Rs 1 crore demanded for Sainor gas leak victims

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: EVEN as the four-member committee is probing the gas leak at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Pharma City at Parawada, the demand for payment of Rs 1 crore compensation for the two victims has been intensified. Two persons died and four others fell ill after inhaling hydrogen sulphide in the mishap that took place at Sainor plant on Monday night. Joint Director of Factories Shiva Sankar Reddy said the committee has made progress in its probe into the gas leak in Sainor plant.

Some procedural lapses were found in running the plant, which led to the mishap. Material collected from the reactor was sent to forensic lab to ascertain the cause of mishap, he said. The company management has reportedly agreed to pay a compensation of `35 lakh each to the two victims. Meanwhile, CPI State joint secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy said the Sainor victims should be paid ex gratia on par with those of LG Polymers gas leak. CPM district secretary K Lokanadham demanded the arrest of Sainor management holding them responsible for the industrial mishap.