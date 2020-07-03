Three arrested for YSRC leader’s murder, TDP leader’s role suspected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IN a major development, Machilipatnam police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of YSRC leader and former market yard chairman Meka Bhaskar Rao. The police identified the accused as Chinta Chinni, a resident of Ulangipalem, Chinta Nancharaiah alias Puligadu and a minor boy.

Addressing a press conference at Machilipatnam, DSPMehaboob Basha said, “After verifying the CCTV footage and interrogating the accused during our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the accused with the support of others murdered Bhaskar Rao near the fish market in the town on June 29. Four special teams were formed to trace the accused. Acting on a tipoff, R Peta police, caught the accused travelling in a vehicle near Pedana Road.”

“We are investigating the case from all angles to identify those involved directly or indirectly in the crime,” the DSP said. Elaborating further, Basha explained there has been a political and caste rivalry between Chinta Chinni and Bhaskar Rao since 2009. In 2013, the followers of M Bhaskar Rao killed the elder brother of Chinta Chinni.

Since then, the accused had been planning to eliminate Bhaskar Rao. Recently, the duo was also involved in a land dispute near Gummatala Cheruvu. The accused will be produced before the court soon. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra is involved in the case. When contacted, the DSP said, “We cannot comment about his role as the investigation is going on.”