YSRC to seek action against Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC MPs is likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and lodge a complaint against party MP from Narasapuram K Raghurama Krishna Raju for his alleged anti-party activities. It transpired that the delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, will seek action against Raju for his recent remarks against the party and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The party had served a show-cause notice on the MP on June 23 and asked him to reply within a week for publicly adopting a stand “discordant with the party line” on various issues.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Raghurama Krishna Raju had said his communication was “just a response” to the notice and “not a reply” and pointed out several anomalies in the notice served on him on the letter head of YSR Congress Party. The MP maintained that he was elected to the Lok Sabha on the party name and symbol of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and serving notice on the name of YSR Congress party could not be considered legal.

The MP, however, made it clear that he had never crossed the party line and had not uttered a word against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Taking the response given by the MP seriously, the party has decided to seek action against the MP. “The MP has crossed the party line and such an action will not be tolerated,’’ Advisor to Government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Thursday.