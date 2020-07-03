STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC to seek action against Raghurama Krishna Raju

A delegation of YSRC MPs is likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and lodge a complaint against party MP from Narasapuram K Raghurama Krishna Raju for his alleged anti-party activities.

Published: 03rd July 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP leader Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC MPs is likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and lodge a complaint against party MP from Narasapuram K Raghurama Krishna Raju for his alleged anti-party activities. It transpired that the delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, will seek action against Raju for his recent remarks against the party and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The party had served a show-cause notice on the MP on June 23 and asked him to reply within a week for publicly adopting a stand “discordant with the party line” on various issues.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Raghurama Krishna Raju had said his communication was “just a response” to the notice and “not a reply” and pointed out several anomalies in the notice served on him on the letter head of YSR Congress Party. The MP maintained that he was elected to the Lok Sabha on the party name and symbol of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and serving notice on the name of YSR Congress party could not be considered legal.

The MP, however, made it clear that he had never crossed the party line and had not uttered a word against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Taking the response given by the MP seriously, the party has decided to seek action against the MP. “The MP has crossed the party line and such an action will not be tolerated,’’ Advisor to Government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Om Birla K Raghurama Krishna Raju
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp