Andhra Pradesh: Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at Machilipatnam Sub-Treasury shows irregularities

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks at the Sub-Treasury Office (STO) in the Machilipatnam Collectorate on Friday and found irregularities in disbursement of pensions.

According to ACB officials, they received several complaints from the public regarding disbursement of pensions to the eligible. The STO staff also failed to maintain records.

Upon conducting inspection, officials found irregularities in pensioners' records and also seized unaccounted cash from subtreasurer SN Malleswara Rao. Officials said that they would submit a detailed report to the ACB headquarters for further action against the errant official.