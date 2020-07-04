Andhra Pradesh High Court order on TDP leader K Atchannaidu's treatment today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved orders on a petition filed by TDP leader K Atchannaidu seeking permission to get treatment in any corporate hospital in either Guntur or Vijayawada.

Supreme Court lawyer Sidharth Luthra informed the court that the TDP leader had undergone a surgery recently and was finding it difficult to get up from his bed without the help of others. He said it was not good to keep Atchannaidu at the sub-jail in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public prosecutor submitted that the government was taking all steps to provide treatment to the TDP leader and said there was no need to send him to a corporate hospital. His health condition is good and a medical report would be submitted to court.