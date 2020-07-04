BJP leader Lanka Dinakar calls Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 'the best sticker CM'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become ‘the best sticker CM’ in the country, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has found fault with the State government for affixing the photos of YSRC chief on 108 ambulances and 104 mobile medical units (MMUs).

He added that the fact was 72 per cent funds used for the ambulances were from Centre. The BJP leader also accused the State government of flouting guidelines on colours used for the vehicles.

In a statement issued on Friday, Lanka Dinakar criticised the Chief Minister for not using the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister. "They feel that funds were used from their family treasury, while 60 per cent of those funds were availed from the Union government. In the remaining 40 per cent also, the Centre reimburses a part of it," he pointed out.