COVID-19: 12 more die in Andhra as tally crosses 17,000 with 765 new cases in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 17,000-mark on Saturday with 765 new cases recorded in a span of 24 hours. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 17,699 while the death toll reached 218 with 12 patients succumbing to the virus.

The media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre on Saturday said 24,962 samples were tested in 24 hours by Saturday 9 am. Of these, 727 persons from AP, 32 from other states and six foreign returnees tested positive for the virus.

The highest number of cases were reported from Anantapur district (127) followed by 118 in Kurnool and 102 in East Godavari.

A total of 311 persons got discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the cumulative number of discharged persons to 8,008. The active cases now stand at 9,473.

Three deaths each were reported from Kurnool and Srikakulam districts, two each from Visakhapatnam and Chittoor and one each from Kadapa and Vizianagaram.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the state now stands at 9,96,573.