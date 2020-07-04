STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight TTD staff test positive for COVID-19; Kadapa temple closed

Confirming the same, Chittoor collector Narayana Bharath Gupta said around 600-700 TTD employees had been tested, of whom eight were infected.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:32 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/KADAPA: Eight TTD employees have tested positive in the past few days and were shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Tirupati. Confirming the same, Chittoor collector Narayana Bharath Gupta said around 600-700 TTD employees had been tested, of whom eight were infected.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the administration has been conducting random tests on pilgrims for the past 20 days and no positive case was identified so far. The collector added that no lockdown will be imposed in Tirupati. Meanwhile, the TTD closed Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Venkateswara temple in Devuni Kadapa on Friday, after a person from a house in close proximity to the temple tested positive for the coronavirus.

