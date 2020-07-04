Former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra arrested for YSRC leader M Bhaskara Rao's murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Saturday arrested former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra for allegedly supporting his associates like a 'big brother' to eliminate Machilipatnam former Agriculture Market Yard chairman and ruling YSRC leader Moka Bhaskar Rao. Ravindra, who was produced before a magistrate through video-conferencing facility, was sent to 14 days judicial remand.

The YSRC leader was stabbed to death in broad daylight when he was supervising repair work at the local fish market in Machilipatnam on June 29.

Investigating the murder, Krishna district police earlier arrested five of the accused including the local TDP leader Nancharaiah alias Chinta Chinni, who was having a turf war with Bhaskar Rao for the past few years. "Both of them belong to the same community and were fighting for oneupmanship in the town both politically and also within the community. Chinni is in charge of the TDP in the 24th ward while Bhaskar Rao contested from the same ward in the municipal elections," Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu told reporters on Saturday.

With the YSRC coming back to power, Bhaskar Rao got active locally for the past six months and Chinni though that his political survival would be at stake, if Bhaskar Rao's popularity continues to grow. "According to the statements of the accused, Chinni and others decided to eliminate Bhaskar Rao and told Ravindra about their plans. Ravindra acted as a 'big brother' to the accused and extended support to them," the SP said.

Ravindranath Babi said that 15-20 days back, Chinni went to Kollu Ravindra's residence and discussed his plans to eliminate his rival. "Chinni sought permission and support from the former minister to eliminate his rival. Ravindra told his associate that a decision will be taken at an appropriate time and asked Chinni to calm down," the SP said. However, the differences between the two leaders intensified in the 10 days before the day of murder.

"Chinni, who felt it will be difficult for him to survive in politics any more, held discussions with Ravindra and made clear his intentions to eliminate Bhaskar Rao and sought the latter's support. Ravindra told Chinni that his name should not come out at any cost in the case and assured support for the accused in their plans and asked them to plan perfectly. Ravindra also warned that Bhaskar Rao will not stay calm, if the murder plan goes awry and he survives the attempt," the SP said adding the former minister's personal assistant Raju was the only one present in the room when the talks took place.

Ravindranath Babu said the accused conducted a recce and started tracking the movements of Bhaskar Rao five days prior to the killing. On June 28, the accused planned to eliminate Bhaskar Rao but could not. "The next day, on June 29, after planning perfectly and training the attackers on how and where to attack, the murder was executed," the SP said.

In the subsequent investigation, five accused were arrested and based on the confession of the main accused, Ravindra's role was established, the SP said, adding that they have collected call record data also to establish the former minister's role.

Ravindra's personal assistants Rizwan and Nagaraju played a key role, the SP said adding, "As per the plan, Ravindra asked his associates not to call him over his mobile phone and instead call on the mobile phone of his personal staff. Before and after committing the offence, the other accused spoke with Ravindra on his personal staff's number. Minutes after committing the murder, Chinni called on Rizwan's number and the former minister asked his associates to flee the spot. Ravindra was at the district collectorate when the call was made on Rizwan's mobile. The former minister spoke with the accused till 4.30 pm on multiple occasions over mobile phone and the calls were made to Ravindra's PA's and other associates," the SP said.

"After the day of the meeting (on June 25), no phone calls were made by the main accused to Ravindra directly and all conversations were made by calling the latter on his PA's and associates' mobile phones," Ravindranath Babu said.

"Ravindra participated in the planning and also supported the accused. After collecting prima facie evidence including technical, when our team went to serve notices, the former minister fled from his house by jumping over the compound wall using a ladder," Ravindranath Babu said.

Special parties were formed and sent towards various places like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and Ravindra was caught by a special party of Chilakalapudi inspector at Tuni, the SP said. Ravindra was interrogated on Friday night and after completing the formalities, he was produced before the Magistrate.

Ravindra and other accused were booked under Section 302 (murder) and Sec 109 r/w 34 and arrested.

Reacting to the allegations of political pressure and police acting hastily by arresting the former minister without proper investigation, the SP denied them and said they could have arrested the former minister merely based on the statement of Chinni. "However, we collected technical evidence and also questioned several witnesses. What is the need for Ravindra to jump over the compound wall using a ladder, if he is not involved in the case?" he questioned.