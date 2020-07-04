More cases among people of 16-45 age group: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Arja Srikanth, state COVID-19 nodal officer, has said 62.5 per cent coronavirus patients fell in the age group of 16 to 45 years and 20.34 per cent were between 46 and 60 years. While people above 60 years contributed 9.96 per cent of cases, kids till the age of five accounted for the remaining 7.18 per cent.

Explaining the break-up of cases as per the age groups, Dr N Gopichand, an epidemologist at New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, said: "Youngsters contract the virus faster as they roam, meet their friends and seldom follow physical distancing norms. Then they spread the virus to their parents and other relatives."

He added that condition of people in the 35-46 age group worsens after they catch the virus as several of them suffer from the initial stages of comorbidities. "Due to comorbid conditions, their immune system weakens if they are infected," added Dr. Gopichand.

The other reason why youngsters contract the virus is low immunity levels due to their lifestyle. "The younger generation is fond of junk food. They do not have a healthy lifestyle. So their immune system is already weak, which helps the virus easily attack their bodies. Also, the hygiene level among the youngsters is low, making them further vulnerable," Dr Gopichand explained.