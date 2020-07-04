Police foil murder plan in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, arrest seven rowdy-sheeters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police on Friday foiled a murder plan by arresting seven persons and seized eight weapons from them. The accused were identified as Singamsetty Venkata Satyanarayana, Chintam Satish, Mullapudi Ramabrahmam, Yarlagadda Siva Koteswara Rao, Jonnakuti Sukesh, Thota Vamsi and Yanagalasetti Yamini Dura.

Addressing the press conference here on Friday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said the police came to know about the murder plan while tracking the movements of rowdy-sheeters.

Elaborating further, the SP said a rowdy-sheeter was murdered by the members of another gang in 2017. Since then, the former’s followers had been waiting for a chance to eliminate the members of the other gang. The police arrested two gang members in 2019.

One of the rowdy-sheeters, Singamsetty Venkata Satyanarayana, came out on bail. The police, who were closely monitoring the movements of the rowdy-sheeters, nabbed seven gang members when they were discussing the plan to eliminate the members of another gang at Arundelpet on Friday.

The SP warned the rowdysheeters of externing them from the city if they do not stay away from illegal activities. DSP BV Rama Rao and other police officials were present at the press meet.