STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police foil murder plan in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, arrest seven rowdy-sheeters

Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said the police came to know about the murder plan while tracking the movements of rowdy-sheeters.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Urban Police arrested eight rowdy sheeters and seized big talwars from them on Friday

Guntur Urban Police arrested eight rowdy sheeters and seized big talwars from them on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police on Friday foiled a murder plan by arresting seven persons and seized eight weapons from them. The accused were identified as Singamsetty Venkata Satyanarayana, Chintam Satish, Mullapudi Ramabrahmam, Yarlagadda Siva Koteswara Rao, Jonnakuti Sukesh, Thota Vamsi and Yanagalasetti Yamini Dura.

Addressing the press conference here on Friday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said the police came to know about the murder plan while tracking the movements of rowdy-sheeters.

Elaborating further, the SP said a rowdy-sheeter was murdered by the members of another gang in 2017. Since then, the former’s followers had been waiting for a chance to eliminate the members of the other gang. The police arrested two gang members in 2019.

One of the rowdy-sheeters, Singamsetty Venkata Satyanarayana, came out on bail. The police, who were closely monitoring the movements of the rowdy-sheeters, nabbed seven gang members when they were discussing the plan to eliminate the members of another gang at Arundelpet on Friday.

The SP warned the rowdysheeters of externing them from the city if they do not stay away from illegal activities. DSP BV Rama Rao and other police officials were present at the press meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Urban police Guntur murder attempt
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp