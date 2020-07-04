Record 38,898 COVID-19 samples tested in 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 38,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, of which 837 returned positive. The fresh additions took the state's aggregate number of COVID-19 cases to 16,934. Meanwhile, eight casualties— four in Kurnool, two in Chittoor and one each in Krishna and Godavari districts—were reported in the same time period, pushing the toll to 206.

With the discharge of 258 more patients from hospitals, the total number of recoveries stood at 7,632. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday, 9,71,611 samples have been tested so far; and three districts reported more than 100 infections in the last 24 hours.

Anantapur reported 149 infections, its highest single-day spike, followed by Prakasam (139), Kurnool (116), Guntur (80), West Godavari (57), East Godavari (56), Visakhapatnam (54), Chittoor (47), Srikakulam (30), Kadapa (19), Krishna (17), Nellore (15) and Vizianagaram (10). Kurnool, with a total of 2,236 infections, continued to be the most-hit district.

It is followed by Anantapur (1,972), Krishna (1,611), Guntur (1,610), East Godavari (1,387), Chittoor (1,183), West Godavari (1,120), Kadapa (1,120), Nellore (658), Visakhapatnam (624), Prakasam (616), Vizianagaram (184) and Srikakulam (93). Kurnool district, where the toll was 73 as on Friday, has also reported most COVID-19 deaths in the state.

It is followed by Krishna (68), Guntur (19), Anantapur (9), East Godavari (8), Chittoor (8), Nellore (6), West Godavari (4), Visakhapatnam (3), Srikakulam (3), Prakasam (2), Vizianagaram (2) and Kadapa (1). So far, 7,632 patients (1,346 of whom had returned from other states and 160 are foreign returnees), have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals. The highest number of recoveries was reported from Anantapur district (1,111).

As many as 1,089 have recovered in Kurnool, 713 in Guntur, 653 in Krishna, 426 in Kadapa, 411 in East Godavari, 388 in Chittoor, 374 in Nellore, 316 in Visakhapatnam, 268 in West Godavari , 267 in Prakasam, 56 in Vizianagaram and 54 in Srikakulam.

Meanwhile, active cases as on Friday 9 am stood at 9,096. Also, the highest number of infections were reported among people who returned from Maharashtra (892); 459 and 455 cases were of people who had come back from Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Among the foreign returnees, 333 flyers from Kuwait have tested positive till date.