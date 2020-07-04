Take final call on Amaravati's HappyNest residential project: CRDA to Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the second call of reverse tendering of HappyNest residential project in Amaravati not eliciting any response from developers, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is all set to write to the State government to take a call on the fate of the project.

A decision if there would be a third call would be taken after getting the government’s views, sources said. The government had decided to go for reverse tendering of the project to bring down the project cost and pass it on to the consumers.

However, no developers filed any bids when the first call was given. So, the APCRDA had given a second call in May with an estimated cost of Rs 656.44 crore and had given time till June 8. With no response, the authority extended the time till the third week of June. "However, no bids were filed even after extension," a senior official said.

When asked if another round would be called for, the official added, "We will inform the government about it. Based on the response, we will take a call." While the officials are hopeful to finish the project, infrastructure developers felt that another call would see the same result.