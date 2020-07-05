STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
765 new cases, 12 deaths recorded in 24 hrs

Tally jumps 17,000-mark; A’pur becomes 2nd district to have over 2,000 infections; 24,962 samples tested in a day  

Published: 05th July 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 17,000-mark on Saturday as 765 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. Even as the cumulative number of infections stood at 17,699 on Saturday, toll reached 218 with 12 more succumbing to the virus.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Centre, 24,962 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. As many as 727 residents from AP, 32 of other states and six foreign returnees tested positive for the virus. 

While Anantapur (127) reported the most infections on Saturday, Kurnool and East Godavari recorded 118 and 102 cases, respectively. Due to the continuous surge in Covid-19 infections, Anantapur became the second district after Kurnool to breach the 2,000-mark in the total number of cases, which stood at 2,099; and Kurnool, where 1,131 patients were still under treatment, topped the list of most active cases.

Meanwhile, 311 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 8,008. As many as 6,437 of them are from AP, 1,386 from other states and the remaining 185 are foreign returnees.

With Saturday’s additions, the active cases now rose to 9,473. Among them, 8,486 patients are from Andhra Pradesh, 757 from other states and 230 foreign returnees. The bulletin added that while 7,453 persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, 2,020 more were being treated at Covid care centres. Kurnool and Srikakulam districts reported three casualties each, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor two each, and Kadapa and Vizianagaram one each. Kurnool, with 76 casualties, has recorded the most number of deaths, closely followed by 68 in Krishna district.

1,407 cases in 15 days in A’pur

As many as 1,407 cases have been reported in Anantapur in the past 15 days. With the surge in infections, the officials have declared 20 areas in Anantapur and five in Hindupur as containment zones. Health officials, revenue staff, police personnel, mediapersons and elected representatives too have contracted the virus. Recently, a gunman of an MLA died of coronavirus. A DSP and his gunman and one SI too tested positive. Reception counters were set up in police stations

Former minister infected

Vijayawada: A former minister and BJP leader from West Godavari has tested positive for Covid-19. The ex-minister contracted the virus from a friend, also a BJP leader. Admitting that he was infected in a video released on Saturday, the BJP leader advised people to follow physical distancing norms, and not to hide if they showed symptoms of the virus and get tested immediately. “If basic precautions are not followed, then there is a danger that your family may also get affected,” he said.  

