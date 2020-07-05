Arrangements in place for Jagan’s Kadapa visit 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: District Collector C Harikiran directed officials to make elaborate arrangements ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the district on July 7 and 8. He, along with Joint Collector Saikanth Varma and SP KKN Anburajan, inspected arrangements at Idupalapaya on Saturday.

The officials inspected helipad, newly-constructed IIIT classrooms, skill development centre and labs, YSR Ghat, statue of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and other development works. The Chief Minister is likely to stay at Idupalapaya Estate.

The collector directed the officials to follow Standard Operating Procedure in view of Covid-19 outbreak. Only limited number of people would be allowed at Jagan’s events. Additional SP Rishikesava Reddy, ZP CEO Sudhakar and other officials were present.