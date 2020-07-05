Disha police file charge sheet in woman assault case

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Disha police filed a charge sheet within seven days in the differently-abled woman assault case. The case was transferred to Disha police station from Dargamitta police station on June 30.

As part of the investigation, Disha police station DSP U Nagaraju visited the AP Tourism Office at Dargamitta and collected details of the incident.

The Disha police filed a charge sheet with IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utter any word, make any sound or gesture, or exhibit any object), and Section 9 (a) (b) Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

“We have visited the AP Tourism Office and collected details of the incident. We have filed a charge sheet and submitted it to the court on July 3,” said DSP Nagaraju. It may be recalled that C Usharani, an employee of AP Tourism Office was assaulted by Deputy Manager Ch Bhaskar Rao on June 27.

The incident came to light on June 30 after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation MD Pravin Kumar suspended Bhaskar.