Dy CM refutes nepotism charges in 108, 104 services

Says procurement of vehicles, selection of service provider done in a transparent manner, dismisses TDP claim of buying 1,800 vehicles  

Published: 05th July 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) has said procurement of vehicles and selection of service provider for 108 and 104 services, which were launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 1, were done in a transparent manner. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday,  the minister lambasted Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for their comments against 108 and 104 emergency services and allegations of nepotism in the procurement of vehicles and selection of service providers.  “When not only people of the State but also the entire country are appreciating the  Chief Minister’s efforts to improve public health sector and revamp 108 and 104 services, Chandrababu Naidu and his men are resorting to mudslinging,” he observed. 

Stating that 104 and 108 services were revamped with an objective to take medical and health services to the doorsteps of the poor and needy in rural and agency areas apart from urban areas, the minister said he came before the media on the directions of the Chief Minister to explain the facts. “When our government was formed, the health sector was in shambles with 108 and 104 services in utter state of neglect. Though 108 and 104 services were to be provided in all 676 mandals in the district, only half of them were providing the service and in due course of time, more than half of those emergency vehicles were abandoned for want of repairs. 

Everyone is aware as to how 104 and 108 services hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Our government decided to change it and constituted the Sujatha Rao Committee,” he said. The committee recommended to procure 432 ambulances in addition to the existing 336, so as to station them at every mandal. Similarly, 104 vehicles were recommended. Orders were placed, despite financial problems. “We went for an annuity model, but there was no response, so the government procured the vehicles for 108 and 104 services through the GeM portal of the Government of India,” he explained. 

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Consortium was the lone bidder, which stayed till the end, but the government went for a second call and on November 22, Aurobindo and another company (Sai Seva Samithi) submitted the bids, but only Aurobindo continued till last. After reverse tendering, Aurobindo was finalised as the service provider. 

On the allegations by the TDP that BVG company was given contract (service provider) for less amount during its  regime, the minister said as against BVG’s bid of Rs 2,04,074 and Rs 2,53,566 per vehicle per year (new and old vehicles), the government, through reverse tendering, finalised Rs 1,78,072 and Rs 2,21,257 per vehicle. 

“We have saved Rs 185 crore to the State exchequer,” he pointed out. Alla Nani said the government was now paying Rs 28,000 as monthly salary for pilot and Rs 30,000 for Emergency Medical Technicians of old vehicles, while they were paid Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 previously. For new vehicles, Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000 have been fixed, he added. “Most importantly, we have made it clear in the agreement that for next seven years, the State government will pay only the agreed amount, even if there are any changes in fuel cost, salary hike and other exigencies,” he explained.  Dismissing the TDP claims of procuring 1,800 vehicles during the previous regime as false, he asked, “Where are those vehicles now?”

