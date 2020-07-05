Free borewells under Bharosa for farmers 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has initiated steps to implement yet another promise under Navaratnalu to help the farming community. Under YSR Rythu Bharosa - Free Borewells programme, drilling of bore wells at free of cost for the needy and eligible farmers to irrigate every acre of arable land by engaging drilling contractors (on rate contract basis) for each Parliamentary constituency is being taken up. The government issued guidelines for the scheme.

The aim is to drill bore-wells in the fields of small and marginal farmers across the State so as to optimally utilise ground water to irrigate every acre of arable land. The bore wells will be drilled after conducting integrated hydro-geological and geophysical surveys.

Any farmer having land up to 5 acres is eligible for the scheme. He should have contiguous land of minimum 2.5 acres. A group of farmers having a contiguous land of minimum 2.5 acres and up to a maximum of 5 acres together shall be considered eligible and the borewell will be jointly owned by them.