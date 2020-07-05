Heavy rainfall likely in North Coastal AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra and normal over Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in West Godavari district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

It is most likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thundershower activity along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in east and adjoining parts of Central India during the next 4-5 days, said an Indian Meteorological Department forecast.