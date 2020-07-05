Kallam misled people: Kanna in letter to CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who gave a “sane advice” to the State government regarding management of energy sector, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a letter on Saturday to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He accused Ajeya Kallam of deliberately misleading the public by claiming that no international agreements on renewable PPAs were withdrawn, and advised the State to introspect its ‘short-sighted and rash’ decisions.

The State BJP chief claimed in the letter that power prices in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat were lower than the prices charged in Andhra Pradesh, the States referred to by Ajeya Kallam.