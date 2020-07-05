Naidu worried about his own interests in Amaravati: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Kannababu has lashed out at TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on the Amaravati issue for claiming that 68 people have died in the past 200 days of Amaravati protests.

“It is a baseless allegation. If anyone is responsible for those deaths, it is Naidu himself. Moreover, Naidu, who has high stakes in Amaravati, is worried more about his own interests rather than public interest,” he said, at a press conference on Saturday. Kannababu said people of Amaravati know the real picture. Naidu resorted to nepotism when he was in power and is now projecting Amaravati as an international issue.

“He might not have taken such a strong stance even during the bifurcation of the State,” Kannababu quipped. While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was forging ahead with his plan for decentralised development of the State, Kannababu said it was ridiculous on the part of Naidu to make ‘Save Amaravati’ agitation an international issue.

Describing the “uncalled-for” comments and criticism by TDP leaders as a “struggle for existence”, the minister sought to know why Naidu, who claimed to complete Amaravati by 2018, failed to do so. “It was our government, which cleared the dues of annuity to the farmers in Amaravati. All Naidu did as chief minister was to spend Rs 800 crore on designs for the capital, which never materialised,” he said. Emphasising that their government is for decentralised governance in tune with Srikrishna Commission’s recommendations, he asked Naidu why he is opposed to Vizag as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

“Is he not concerned about the development of these backward regions?” he questioned. “Despite being a native of Rayalaseema, Naidu was never bothered about the region’s development and, today he is opposing the State government’s decentralisation move, which would benefit both North Andhra districts and Rayalaseema region. Naidu acted more like a real estate agent during the TDP regime and, today he is worried more about his businesses than the State’s priorities. His political stunts will no longer work with the public as the people have already rejected him,” Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said.