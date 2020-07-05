‘Pained’ YSRC reacts to Sitharaman’s remarks on power sector, says deficiencies due to TDP govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent remarks on AP government’s performance in energy sector have “pained them”, YSRC Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha P V Midhun Reddy has said the State is in a great stress owing to crippled financial position. Severe deficiencies in key sectors such as energy were due to the misrule of the previous government, the MP said and added that the present government has taken remedial measures.

In a letter sent to Sitharaman with details of the State’s energy sector, the MP said the misrule of the previous TDP government had left the State Discoms nearly bankrupt. “The new government inherited a troubled sector facing issues such as unpaid dues to generators by Discoms to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore and accumulated losses of about Rs 27,000 crore. The Discoms have exhausted their borrowing limit and there is an increasing annual revenue gap of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore due to high cost power bought by the former government,” he said.

He further said that due to non-release of subsidy to the Discoms, they were forced to borrow heavily to sustain operations. “The outstanding debts in all the corporations in the energy sector by March 31, 2019 were Rs 70,000 crore,’’ he pointed out. Agreeing that the State was procuring power from central corporations such as SECI and NTPC at tariffs as low as Rs 2.70 per kWH, he said there are other costs incurred on account of transmission and distribution losses and transmission and distribution costs. “The cost of supplying power to consumers is way higher than the procurement costs,’’ Midhun Reddy explained.

Stating that the average cost of supplying power approved by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission is Rs 6.87 per kwh for 2020-21, the MP said some of the reasons for high power cost is that the State is being forced to procure power at rates as high as Rs 9.44 per kWh from NTPC, Kudgi. Moreover, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is imposing charges on inter-state transmission of power and the rates applicable to AP are the highest in the country at Rs 5.5 lakh per MW per month. Several States are being charged just Rs 1 lakh per MW per month, he pointed out.

“The State had represented to the Centre several times, but it is yet to take action in this regard,’’ he said, adding that the charges to be paid to the PGCI alone comes to Rs 1,700 crore per year. Midhun Reddy said the maximum industrial tariff during 2020-21 is Rs 7.45 per kWh and it is not high as Rs 9 per kWh. On the government’s steps to revive the energy sector, the MP said they have provided financial assistance of Rs 17,904 crore towards not just the current year’s subsidy component, but for the sector’s dues pertaining to the previous TDP government.