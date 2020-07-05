STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties unite, Naidu urges PM to save Amaravati 

A capital is only decided once and once it is done, it shouldn’t be changed. I also ask the Centre to think of what would the country’s fate be if chief ministers keep changing capitals.

Members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC staging a protest, marking 200 days of their protest against the three-capital proposal, on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Leaders from Opposition parties have extended support to Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi joint action committee’s (JAC) fight against the three-capital plan of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. While TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to protect the interests of the State and its people, ‘rebel’ YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who also extended support to the JAC, suggested that the government alter its plan to retain Amaravati as executive capital in place of Visakhapatnam.

The ‘Maha Deeksha’, a virtual protest organised by the JAC on Saturday, marking the completion of 200 days of protest in Amaravati, saw Opposition parties, including TDP, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPM and others, finding fault with the YSRC government, alleging that it deceived the people of the State by promising to develop Amaravati and later backtracked. 

Alleging that the YSRC government was ‘killing’ Amaravati project strategically by peddling lies, Naidu said the Centre also has responsibility to save the project. “Amaravati project is not just a State project. It creates wealth not just for the State, but also for the country. The responsibility to save the project also lies with the Prime Minister.

A capital is only decided once and once it is done, it shouldn’t be changed. I also ask the Centre to think of what would the country’s fate be if chief ministers keep changing capitals. Hence, I urge the Centre, which also provided funds for Amaravati, to save the capital,” Naidu said. He noted that while Secretariat and High Court were ready, other structures like residential projects for government functionaries were at an advanced stage of completion.

“Around 139 institutions had come forward to start operations here. Had the YSRC government continued the works, they would have been ready by now and jobs and money would have been generated,” he said and alleged that the State government was using repressive methods to thwart voices of dissent. 
Naidu also claimed that Amaravati was a self-financing project, on which Rs 9,000 crore has been spent already, and that it would generate money immediately, if continued.

YSRC MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who recently invited the wrath of his party, which on Friday sought his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, suggested that the government change its plan and retain Amaravati as the executive capital as it has necessary infrastructure. “Vijayawada is centrally located and has natural advantages for a best capital. But, unfortunately, the government has taken a decision to decentralise the governance...If Amaravati is retained as the only capital, nothing like it. But, to align with the government’s view, I suggest that it be made the executive capital,” he said.

The the JAC members said people from over 200 cities around the world showed their solidarity to their fight. BJP leader D Purandeswari said the issue of capital is not just the problem of 29 villages. “It is a concern of the entire State and is a matter of Telugus’ self respect. Amaravati has fallen prey to the draconian governance in the State. It missed opportunity in the last five years as it was just confined to graphics.

The present dispensation, on the other hand, has cleverly made a move to relocate the capital in guise of decentralisation,’’ she said.  CPI general secretary D Raja said Jagan should keep an open mind and listen to the views of political parties, civil society organisations and people at large. “When people are agitating for 200 days and several have laid their lives, he should consider it,” he pointed out. 

