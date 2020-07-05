STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pvt school teachers struggle to make ends meet

It is a hand-to-mouth existence for private teachers in Nellore and Chittoor districts. Most of them have not been paid salaries since lockdown.

Published: 05th July 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:03 AM

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE/CHITTOOR: It is a hand-to-mouth existence for private teachers in Nellore and Chittoor districts. Most of them have not been paid salaries since lockdown. Despite directions of the State government, the private school managements have failed to pay salaries for teachers. 

There are as many as 6,300 private teachers in Nellore district and 8,000 in Chittoor district. “It is a difficult situation for the teachers during the pandemic. To meet our expenses, we are forced to work as daily wage labourers. The government should provide at least Rs 20,000 per teacher as financial assistance,” Andhra Pradesh Private Teachers’ Welfare Association president Viswamohan demanded.

Things have come to such a pass that a high school teacher, Boligarla Chaitanya (30) now works as an electrician’s helper in Nellore. He earns around Rs 250 per day. Lockdown has turned Chaitanya’s life topsy-turvy. Chaitanya worked in a private school in Nellore and earned Rs 12,000 per month and his father contributed Rs 400 per day to the family’s income. Chaitanya received only a half month’s salary in March and nothing so far.

Similar is the case with majority of private teachers in Nellore and Chittoor districts. Most teachers holding PG degrees are forced to take up menial jobs. There is an instance of a private teacher selling fruits on roadside to feed his family during the last month. Unable to meet his target of admissions due to lockdown, a private school management forced him to leave his job.

To meet his family’s needs, the teacher began selling fruits. When the issue went viral on social media, some old students rushed and provided financial aid to the teacher. When contacted, Nellore DEO M Janardhanacharyulu said the department has instructed the private school managements to immediately pay salaries for teachers and other staff.

