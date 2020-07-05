Ravindra acted like a big brother to killers: SP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra, who was arrested for allegedly supporting his associates like a “big brother” to murder former Machilipatnam Agriculture Market Yard chairman and YSRC leader Moka Bhaskar Rao, was produced before a magistrate via videoconferencing and sent to 14 days judicial remand. He was shifted to the Machilipatnam sub-jail on Sunday.

The YSRC leader was stabbed to death when he was supervising repair work at the fish market in Machilipatnam on June 29. The Krishna district police earlier arrested five accused persons, including local TDP leader Chinta Chinni, who had a turf war with Bhaskar Rao over the past few years. “Both of them are from the same community, and were fighting for one-upmanship in the town both politically and within the community.

Chinni is the TDP in-charge in the 24th ward while Bhaskar Rao was contesting from the same ward in the municipal elections,” Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu said on Saturday. With the YSRC returning to power, Bhaskar Rao got active locally, and Chinni felt his political survival would be at stake if Bhaskar Rao’s popularity kept growing. “According to the accused, Chinni and others decided to kill Bhaskar Rao and told Ravindra about their plans. Ravindra acted as a big brother and supported them,” the SP said.

Former minister Kollu arrested after collecting technical evidence: SP

He added that 15-20 days ago, Chinni went to Kollu Ravindra’s residence and discussed the plan. “Chinni sought permission and support from the former minister to eliminate his rival. Ravindra then asked Chinni to calm down and told his associate that a decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” the SP said. However, differences between the two leaders intensified in the 10 days before the murder.

“Chinni, who felt it would be difficult to survive in politics anymore, held discussions with Ravindra on his intention to eliminate Bhaskar Rao and sought support.

Ravindra promised to support him but told him to plan perfectly and ensure that his name is not revealed at any cost. Ravindra also warned that Bhaskar Rao would not stay calm if he survived the attempt to murder,” the SP said, adding that the former minister’s personal assistant Raju was the only one present in the room during the talks.

Ravindranath Babu further said the accused conducted a recce and started tracking Bhaskar Rao’s movements five days prior to the killing. On June 28, the accused planned to eliminate Bhaskar Rao but could not. “The next day, after planning perfectly and training the attackers on how and where to attack, the murder was executed,” the SP said.

In the subsequent investigation, four accused persons were arrested, and based on the confession of the main accused, Ravindra’s role was established, the SP said, adding that they also collected call record data to establish the former minister’s role. Ravindra’s personal assistants Rizwan and Nagaraju played a key role, the SP said. “As per the plan, Ravindra asked his associates not to call him on his mobile phone and instead call on the mobile phone of his personal staff.

Before and after committing the offence, the other accused spoke with Ravindra on his personal staff’s number. Minutes after the murder, Chinni called on Rizwan’s number and the former minister told his associates to flee the spot. Ravindra was at the district collectorate when the call was made on Rizwan’s mobile. The former minister spoke to the accused till 4.30 pm on multiple occasions, and the calls were made to Ravindra’s PAs and other associates,” the SP said.

“After the day of meeting (June 25), no phone calls were made by the main accused directly to Ravindra. All calls were made to the phones of his PAs and associates,” Ravindranath Babu said. “Ravindra knew the plans, participated in the planning, and even supported the accused. After collecting prima facie evidence, including technical, when our team went to serve notices, the former minister fled from his house by jumping over the compound wall using a ladder,” he said.

Special teams were formed and sent to various places such as Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, and Ravindra was caught by a special party of Chilakalapudi inspector at Tuni, the SP said. Ravindra was interrogated on Friday night, and after completing the formalities, he was produced before the magistrate. Ravindra and the other accused were booked under Section 302 (murder) and 109 r/w 34, and were arrested.

Reacting on the allegations of political pressure and the police acting hastily by arresting the former minister without a proper investigation, the SP said they would have arrested the former minister based merely on the statement of Chinni. “However, we collected technical evidence and also questioned several witnesses. Why would Ravindra jump over the compound wall using a ladder if he was not involved?” he asked.