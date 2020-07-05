Schools to stay shut even after August 3, says govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Schools will not reopen on August 3, as declared earlier by the government. Announcing this on Saturday, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “Considering the current situation, we are reviewing if the state will be able to reopen schools on August 3 as the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing with each passing day.” With several educational institutions being used as quarantine centres, the state government believes it may not be possible to reopen schools soon.

Primary and secondary contacts of infectees, and people arriving from outside the state are presently quarantined in various government and private institutions. Meanwhile, with reports of schools conducting classes online, Suresh warned of action against such institutes.

“It was already made clear that schools are not allowed to conduct online classes before the new academic year. Strict action will be taken against schools that continue online classes,” Suresh said. Call 9441471645 or 8374624950 to complain about schools in Krishna district violating norms.

Collection of fees not allowed

Schools are not allowed to collect fees till classes resume, the minister said, adding that officials are checking and reporting schools that have not paid salaries to teachers