Study feasibility of setting up plasma bank: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to study the feasibility of setting up a plasma bank to reduce the severity of the killer virus. A review meeting was convened with IMA representatives at his camp office on Saturday.

Stating that doctors at State Covid-19 Hospital (New GGH) work under pressure, the Collector said the doctors should voluntarily extend their support by treating corona infected persons at five more hospitals in the district.

He informed the IMA representatives about the Covid-19 treatment facilities offered to the public at New GGH, Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital and NIMRA Institute of Medical Sciences.

As part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus, he said so far, the health officials have so far collected over one lakh swab samples from symptomatic persons. “We are requesting the private hospital managements not to pressurise elderly persons to get tested for the virus.

Instead steps should be taken to collect the swabs from them and take the samples to government labs for testing,” Imtiaz asserted. Joint Collector (Welfare) L Siva Shankar and other officials were present.