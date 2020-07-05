Vizag’s KGH gears up for Covaxin clinical trials

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Clinical trials of India’s first Covid-19 vaccine candidate at Visakhapatnam’s King George Hospital (KGH) will begin after nod from the hospital’s ethics committee, said Dr R Vasudev, who has been appointed the principal investigator by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting the clinical trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Vasudev said KGH has all the facilities required for the procedure, and the ICMR gave permission for conducting trials on 150 volunteers in the 18-60 age group. The development came after the ICMR wrote to 12 hospitals in 10 states for the task.

“The volunteers will undergo Covid tests and trials will be done only on those who test positive. They will be under observation after administering the vaccine and the period taken to boost their anti-bodies will be noted. If everything goes as per the plan, then the trials will be termed successful.” Dr Vasudev added that the trials will be conducted at the labs approved by the ICMR and several volunteers were already coming forward to undergo the tests.

Speaking to TNIE, KGH superintendent G Arjuna said the hospital has received official communication from the ICMR about it being one of the 12 hospitals that is expected to begin the trials from August 15. “We have also received requests from the government that it wants to hold a video conference of the clinical trials.

A decision will be taken on Monday or Tuesday as per the guidelines of the government. A group of subjects will be recruited as per the ICMR guidelines and the period of trials will also be fixed by it. The ICMR will also give day-to-day procedure to be followed.” He informed: “Whether there are any adverse reaction on the volunteers will be checked in the first phase. In the second, growth of anti-bodies will be checked. In the final and third phase, the impact of vaccine will be assessed.” He further noted that the trials will begin simultaneously across the 12 centres and the entire process is likely to be completed in four to six weeks.