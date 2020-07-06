157 more test positive in Guntur; 1,063 active

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Overall Covid-19 cases in Guntur rose to 1,827 on Sunday after the district recorded 157 new infections in the last 24 hours. With the total number of recoveries and casualties at 745 and 18, Guntur has 1,063 active cases. Six of the 197 primary and secondary contacts of a Piduguralla patient, who returned from Hyderabad a few ago, tested positive and were advised home isolation for a week.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has said that Covid-19 patients were currently being treated in nine hospitals and 22 more were identified that could be put to use as and when required. Meanwhile, jewellery shops in Narasaraopet would stay closed from July 6 to 14.