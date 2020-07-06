466 cops in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus, one died: DGP Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Sunday said 466 policemen in Andhra Pradesh have tested positive for coronavirus, and one of them passed away. The number of infectees among the police has shot up in the recent past, as till May 3, only 45 policemen were found to be infected, he told the media, adding that a large number of personnel were working to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Efforts have been taken to safeguard policemen, he said, pointing out that in the first week of the lockdown it was decided not to deploy personnel above the age of 55 years and those who have comorbidities on frontline Covid-19 duty. Home guards too have been on the job, and medical aid is being provided to those in need, he said. Pointing out that Visakhapatnam recorded only 98 cases in the first three months, and since the lockdown norms were relaxed, the number of cases spiked, the DGP said it was everyone’s responsibility to wear masks to protect themselves and others.

Sawang further said the police took up the Covid-19 situation as a challenge, and effectively implemented the lockdown as per the Central and state government norms. He asserted that the state government, police and administration worked as a team to combat the outbreak of the virus, and said Andhra Pradesh is among the best in India in terms of testing and containment strategies. The strategies have been acknowledged by top officials in Delhi, he said.

Sawang said the Andhra Pradesh administration was very cautious with regard to Covid-19, and took several precautions since medical students from Wuhan returned to India in the first week of February. He said that during his visit to Visakhapatnam he held review meetings on the preparedness with regard to the coronavirus situation and extremism in agency areas, and added that Maoists were encouraging the cultivation of ganja in agency areas.

The police and excise officials are working together to check this menace, he said, adding that a person involved in a rave party was recently caught in a drugs case, and drugs are being supplied from Bengaluru and Goa. The DGP asserted that there was no truth to the allegations that the police were violating human rights, and said political leaders, while blaming each other, were levelling charges against the police. He said if there were any genuine complaints against the police they would be thoroughly investigated.

Sawang further said that after bifurcation of the state, 250 acres of land was given to the Greyhounds in Anandapuram, where a training academy will also be set up. Referring to the LG Polymers issue, the DGP said that after the high-power committee submits its report, action will be taken in the case. On Saturday, the DGP visited IT SEZ in Rishikonda, Panorma Hills area. Later, he visited the district rural headquarters at Kailasagiri. He also visited Kapuluppada, Anandapuram and Sontyam.