‘Chandrababu Naidu shedding crocodile tears on Amaravati’

By Express News Service

TOURISM Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi on Sunday said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was shedding “crocodile tears” on Amaravati. Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said Naidu should ask his party MLAs from Visakhapatnam to resign if they favour Amaravati.

“People will decide whether they want Amaravati or Visakhapatnam,” the minister noted. It will take at least 30 years for the development of Amaravati, which has no railway station, bus stand or airport, he said adding the government did not have anything against Amaravati. BJP leader D Purandareswari, who was elected as an MP from Vizag, was speaking against the interests of the city. Former mayor Sabba Hari, who now joined the TDP chorus, is opposing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital due to political reasons, Srinivasa Rao alleged.

“The BJP leaders, who are saying that there is no democracy in the State, should tell people what they have done till now for the Vizag railway zone. Various groups have ganged up to attack the ruling party, he said. However, the three-capitals proposal will be implemented by the government,” the minister reiterated.

Avanthi said 108 ambulances were launched keeping in view health of people and that there was no scam in it. Stating that the TDP never gave priority to development, the minister said the Opposition party was now criticising the government for taking up development projects. “Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is enjoying people’s support,” the minister observed.