Drop in new corona cases after five-day surge in Vizag

On Saturday, it recorded the highest single-day spike of 102 cases, pushing the total corona count to 1,238.

Published: 06th July 2020 10:01 AM

coronavirus sample testing

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: SURGE in Covid-19 cases dropped in the district on Sunday much to the relief of official machinery and people. The district recorded the highest spike in corona cases for five consecutive days. On Saturday, it recorded the highest single-day spike of 102 cases, pushing the total corona count to 1,238.

Vizag recorded 40 new cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 1,278, said PV Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College and Covid-19 Special Officer of North Andhra districts. Of the total 1,278 corona cases in the district, 776 are active. About 495 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery so far. Seven Covid-19 deaths were reported in the district.

As many as 444 cases were reported in the district in the last six days, compared to 1,165 cases in 35 days. With the spike in corona cases, the number of containment clusters went up to 219 in the district. About 25 new clusters were added to the list on Sunday. Now, there are 98 very active and 121 active clusters in the district, besides 64 dormant clusters. About 30 clusters have been denotified so far.

The new notified clusters include Chettupalli, Doctors’ Colony, Dosuru, Drivers’ Colony (Arilova), Gavarakancharapalem, Gudlavanipalem, Indira Nagar (Gopalapatnam), JNNURM Colony, Pineapple Colony, Kotha Mala Peta, Krishna Nagar, Mangapalem, Nehru Nag ar, NGGOs’ Colony (Madhurawada), Pedabodepalli, Ramayyapeta, Ramnagar Bazaar Road, Santhapalem, Seashell Apartments, Shanti Nagar, SIG Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Vadlapudi R Colony, Valandapeta and Vadrapalli. A total of 85,686 samples were collected in the district so far. Of the total, 82,943 tested negative. Results of 1,465 samples are awaited.

Covid-19
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
