Four peddlers arrested, drugs worth Rs 1.1 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Task Force police busted a gang of drug peddlers by arresting four persons in the city. The police seized 61 LSD blots, 2.5 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), 60 grams of ganja, Rs 9,500, four cell phones and a digital tabletop scale from them. The seized drugs are worth Rs 1.1 lakh.

The accused were identified as Manukonda Satyanarayana alias Satti Pandu of Seethampeta, Majji Ajay Kumar of Saligramapuram in Narasimha Nagar, Kandi Ravi Kumar of BS Layout, and Keti Manoj Swaroop of Subhash Nagar in Kancharapalem.

On credible information, the Task Force police, led by SI Suryanarayana, conducted a raid and nabbed the quartet near Old Port Quarters on Saturday evening. The police said Satyanarayana, who got addicted to drugs, started procuring ganja from Visakha Agency and drugs from Bengaluru and Goa. He was selling the drugs at a high price with the help of his friend Ajay Kumar.

After identifying soft targets, particularly drug users, with the help of another friend Ravi Kumar, they used to sell drugs and ganja to them. Ajay Kumar and Satyanarayana went to Bengaluru on June 24 and procured 70 LSD blots and 3 grams of MDMA.