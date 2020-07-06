Grocery stores found selling expired food products in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Recently, Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) health officials conducted raids on shops in Stonehousepet, Nawabpet and other areas and sealed two shops that sold substandard products. The team also found stocks of cashewnuts, raisins and other dry fruits infested with insects.

This apart, some of the dry fruits, idli rava among other products packed in 500 gm and 1 kg packets were also nearing expiry date. It may be noted that Stonehousepet, Rebalavari Street and also Pappula Street are popular grocery and dry fruit hubs in Nellore. This apart, a majority of bakeries have been manufacturing certain products on their own. Not a single pack has the date of manufacture and expiry.

This is not all, according to a popular bakery worker, “The raw material purchased before the lockdown for preparing cakes, biscuits and other items are rotten. But some managements are manufacturing the bakery products with the same raw material, which poses severe health risk. They have no conscience.” NMC health wing officials have appealed to residents to check the quality of the products, date of manufacture and expiry date before purchasing them, since some traders are selling stocks kept in shops since March and selling them now.

“Consumers should see the date of manufacture and expiry before purchasing any item. S t e rn action will be taken against such unscrupulous traders,” Municipal Health Officer Dr P Venkataramana said.