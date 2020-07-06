Heavy rainfall likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Seema

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: THE southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema. Rainfall occurred at most places in Coastal Andhra and at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Sunday, according to IMD. The upper level cyclonic circulation over westcentral Bay of Bengal off AP coast now lies over westcentral and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Coastal Andhra and south Odisha coast.

Following this, strong surface winds from southwesterly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph are likely along and off Coastal Andhra on Monday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Monday.