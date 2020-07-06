STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurnool jumps one lakh mark in tests for coronavirus

Over one lakh samples have been tested for the coronavirus in Kurnool district so far.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:35 AM

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Over one lakh samples have been tested for the coronavirus in Kurnool district so far. With a daily target of over 3,000 sample collection, the total number of tests conducted reached 1,02,174 on Sunday, said district collector G Veera Pandian.

Congratulating all officials responsible for collection and testing, the collector said, “Continuous surge in the caseload and simultaneous ramping up of testing capacity by installing more RTPCR and TruNat machines at our labs did not frighten any employee. Instead, they adapted to the changing t rend and responded pro-actively.”

“I hope that we conduct another one lakh tests in the shortest time possible with the help of increased testing capacity,” he added and requested the public to come forward for voluntary testing. “The fight against the coronavirus is still on and frontline workers and officials need to be very alert.”

Meanwhile, the district reported 97 more infections and five new deaths on Sunday. While the tally reached 2,451, 81 patients have succumbed to the virus so far. While 1,153 were still undergoing treatment at Covid hospitals, the total number of recoveries stood at 1,217.

