More than 10 lakh coronavirus tests done in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday crossed the milestone of having conducted more than 10 lakh coronavirus tests. It took 59 days to test the first one lakh samples, and just four days for the last lakh. As of 9 am on Sunday, the state conducted a total of 10,17,140 tests. The mortality rate stands at 1.24 per cent, compared to the national average of 2.86 per cent. Telangana has reported 288 Covid-19 deaths, and has a mortality rate of 1.29 per cent. As Andhra Pradesh did not have any testing facilities when the outbreak began, the first sample was sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, for testing on February 1.

On March 7, the state’s first test for coronavirus was conducted at the VRDL lab in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), and since then, testing facilities in the state have been increased on a war-footing. From having no labs for testing on March 6, the state now has 19 VRDL labs, including four private ones. Besides these, there are 47 TruNAT testing labs, five CBNAAT testing labs, two NACO testing labs and five CLIA labs. As on Sunday, the state’s testing capacity stood at 34,525 tests per day in 78 labs. According to the Health department, it took 59 days for the first one lakh samples to be tested, and the next lakh were tested in 12 days.

The subsequent one lakh samples took 11 days, and the following lakh 10 days. The rate of testing continued to increase, with each subsequent lakh samples being tested in eight days, seven days and five days respectively. Testing the last three batches of one lakh samples each took just four days. District-wise, Krishna has conducted the most tests (1,05,157), followed by East Godavari (1,02,219), Kurnool (98,929), Srikakulam (97,729), Guntur (87,063), Chittoor (79,765), Visakhapatnam (75,599), Anantapur (71,194), Kadapa (70,164), Prakasam (63,663), West Godavari (62,703), Nellore (59,640) and Viziangaram (40,720). In all, 2,179 tests were conducted on those who arrived from other states and 416 on those who returned from abroad.

With a testing ratio of 19,048 tests per million people, Andhra Pradesh continues to rank first among states in India, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,973) and Assam (12,847). The national average is 7,058 tests per million. The positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh is 1.84 per cent, compared to the national average of 6.88 per cent. However, the recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh is 45.04 per cent, much lower than the national average of 60.77 per cent.