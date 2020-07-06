Video of Andhra cops consuming liquor at work goes viral

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Two constables attached with the Hindupur II Town police station in Anantapur district were caught consuming alcohol in the police station premises on Sunday night. Though there were reports that the duo consumed liquor that was seized while being smuggled into the state from neighbouring Karnataka, police officials negated the claim and said the men purchased the bottle from outside.

According to information reaching here, the sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), constituted to crackdown on illegal transportation of liquor from other states recently conducted raids at the AP-Karnataka borders and seized liquor bottles.

The seized bottles were stored at the Hindupur II Town police station. The two constables, Noor Mohammed and Tirumalesh consuming alcohol was caught on the CCTVs installed and the video went viral on Monday.

Hindupur Circle Inspector Mansooruddin said the two personnel involved in the incident along with another one present in the room were sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR) and an enquiry is on. The inspector claimed that the constables had brought the liquor from outside.