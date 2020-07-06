Vijayawada records 50 of 63 new infections in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: FIFTY of the 63 new Covid-19 cases in Krishna district were reported from Vijayawada alone. With the death of one more patient, the toll rose to 69 on Sunday. Of the 1,743 overall cases, 1,003 were active as a total of 671 patients have recovered. Machilipatnam and Nuzvid revenue divisions registered eight and 1 4 new i n f e c t i o n s, respectively.

The spike can be attributed to the intensified sample testing with the help of iMASQ vehicles; 214 infections were reported in the last four days alone. Covid-19 special officer Dr Balasubramaniam said a treatment plan has been chalked out as the number of cases were on a steep rise, with rural areas too reporting more infections.