33.9% surplus rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, ryots enthused  

VIJAYAWADA: It has been over one month since the Southwest Monsoon entered the State. Andhra Pradesh received 155.2 mm rainfall from June 1 till date, reflecting an excess rainfall of 33.9 per cent. Normally, the State gets rainfall of 115.9 mm during this period. Out of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, 11 recorded surplus rainfall, while Srikakulam and Viziangaram districts received normal rainfall. Kurnool reported the highest surplus rainfall at 79.2 per cent. The district received 161.8 mm rainfall as against normal rainfall of 90.3 mm.

After Kurnool district, Anantapur district received 72.1 per cent surplus rainfall. As against rainfall of 69.9 mm received normally, the district received 161.8 mm rainfall this year. Kadapa and Krishna districts received 48.4 per cent surplus rainfall, while West Godavari district received 43.1 per cent surplus rainfall. Srikakulam district, which received the least rainfall compared to other districts, received a mere 4.8 per cent surplus rainfall. In other words, not a single district of the State has received less than what they receive normally.

With more rains forecast in the coming days in districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema under the influence of low pressure in Bay of Bengal, Meteorological department officials said the State will continue to have excess rainfall in the coming days. This apart, the upper catchment areas of Rivers Krishna and Godavari are also receiving ample rainfall. This indicates that inflows into various irrigation projects on both the rivers will be more. In fact, the water levels in various reservoirs across the State is better than what they were during the corresponding period last year.

Rain lashed Vizag on Monday I Express

At present, the total water level in the reservoirs of the State stands at 269.56 TMC as against the total storage capacity of 770.71 TMC. Last year, the water levels at this time were just 177.66 TMC. At present, Srisailam project has water level of 36.45 TMC, 168.73 TMC in Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, 10.93 TMC in Tungabhadra project, Pulichintala projet has 6.81 TMC, Pulichintala project has 6.81 TMC, Somasila project has 6.81 TMC and 20.26 TMC in Kandalereu project.

“The situation looks rosy now with good rainfall in the upper catchment areas of River Krishna. We are expecting the water inflows to start from early August. Normally, they start arriving by mid-August. Previous year, there was a delay and the inflows to the project started in late August,” Irrigation department officer in Kurnool said on Monday. Farmer leader Y Nagendranath said that the situation augurs well for the farm sector. Sowing and transplantation of paddy is gaining momentum. Farmers of East and West Godavari districts are, however, worried their crops may be inundated due to excess water, as the drainage system is not effective,” he added.

Intense thunderstorm likely over coastal AP

The southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema. Rainfall occurred at most places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Monday. According to an IMD forecast, moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over North Coastal AP for the next three days under the influence of the low pressure formed in the west central Bay of Bengal. Following this, strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 40-50 kmph are likely along and off North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen of North Coastal AP are advised not to venture into the sea for fishing