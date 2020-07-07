55 new coronavirus infections in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna reported 55 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally in the district to 1,798. With the death of one more patient, the toll stood at 70. Meanwhile, the district has 1,056 active cases after the recovery of 672 persons so far. Officials said 47 new cases were recorded in Vijayawada, and the remaining in Machilipatnam revenue division.

“As on Monday, a total of 140 persons have been infected in Machilipatnam. Five new cases were reported from Bhaskarapuram, Inagudurupeta, Chinna Ullangipalem and Kalekhanpet under Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation limits; three more were reported from Rudravaram and Tummalapalem in Machilipatnam mandal and Lelagaruvu in Guduru. The number of containment zones has increased to 49,” said tahsildar NSK Khajavali.

New labs

Due to the spike in positive cases, the government has decided to further intensify sample testing in Krishna district and is establishing three more TrueNat laboratories at Gudivada government area hospital, and community health centres at Avanigadda and Jaggayyapet. Works in this regard have already begun and the labs will function 24/7; samples of suspected patients will be sent to the TrueNat laboratory in Vijayawada, officials said.