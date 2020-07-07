STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh carpenters complain of drop in orders

 The corona-induced lockdown has turned the life of Gandham Chinna topsy-turvy.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Children playing hide and seek as there are no takers for wooden products, at Poornanandapeta in Vijayawada on Monday

Children playing hide and seek as there are no takers for wooden products, at Poornanandapeta in Vijayawada on Monday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The corona-induced lockdown has turned the life of Gandham Chinna topsy-turvy. Chinna, a carpenter by profession, has been struggling to meet the needs of his family ever since lockdown was imposed. “I have three children. While my eldest son is pursuing engineering, my daughters are studying polytechnic and Class X respectively. All of them are interested in studies and want to study further. But I may have to ask my son to discontinue his studies and find a job as I cannot afford to pay his college fee,” lamented Chinna.

While Chinna used to earn a minimum of Rs 15,000 per month before lockdown, he barely gets a customer now. “I used to earn at least Rs 500 per day. But now I barely earn `100 per day as just one or two customers stop by to purchase my products,” he added. 

Similar is the case with another carpenter, Elisha, who has been facing problems ever since lockdown was imposed. “Earlier I was earning decent amount and was able to feed my family. Apart from the daily customers, sometimes, I get special orders to make chairs and tables for offices and restaurants. But now due to the closure of offices, I am not getting any orders,” said Elisha.“The easing of curbs has failed to bring any change in our lives. We survived these two months on our savings. Now, we don’t have money either to eat or buy  rawmateria ls,”said Chinna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh carpenters
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp