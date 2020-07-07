Andhra Pradesh carpenters complain of drop in orders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The corona-induced lockdown has turned the life of Gandham Chinna topsy-turvy. Chinna, a carpenter by profession, has been struggling to meet the needs of his family ever since lockdown was imposed. “I have three children. While my eldest son is pursuing engineering, my daughters are studying polytechnic and Class X respectively. All of them are interested in studies and want to study further. But I may have to ask my son to discontinue his studies and find a job as I cannot afford to pay his college fee,” lamented Chinna.

While Chinna used to earn a minimum of Rs 15,000 per month before lockdown, he barely gets a customer now. “I used to earn at least Rs 500 per day. But now I barely earn `100 per day as just one or two customers stop by to purchase my products,” he added.

Similar is the case with another carpenter, Elisha, who has been facing problems ever since lockdown was imposed. “Earlier I was earning decent amount and was able to feed my family. Apart from the daily customers, sometimes, I get special orders to make chairs and tables for offices and restaurants. But now due to the closure of offices, I am not getting any orders,” said Elisha.“The easing of curbs has failed to bring any change in our lives. We survived these two months on our savings. Now, we don’t have money either to eat or buy rawmateria ls,”said Chinna.