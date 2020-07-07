Andhra Pradesh government postpones house-site allotment, blames TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Monday postponed its house site patta distribution programme ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ to August 15, and blamed the opposition TDP for creating hurdles in the scheme.

The government first planned to distribute about 29 lakh pattas on Ugadi (March 25), but had to postpone it to April 14 owing to the Model Code of Conduct for the local body polls. Then, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rescheduled it for July 8, to coincide with the birth anniversary of his father and former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. But again, the government was forced to postpone it due to pending writ petitions in court.

Speaking to the media, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana accused TDP leaders of creating hurdles to the government’s efforts to help people. He said leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and his followers were citing technical issues in court to try and obstruct the government’s programme, which he said was taken up as a ‘yagna’ (auspicious event) to make women house owners.

The minister added that Jagan, in his very first Cabinet meeting, issued directions to acquire land to distribute house site pattas to 25 lakh people. “The number of beneficiaries was later increased to about 29 lakh as the Chief Minister insisted that every eligible family in the state should own a house,” he said.

Naidu failed to give even one house: Botcha

“A total of 22,068 out of 26,034 acres were acquired, and the remaining 4,457 acres was taken under the land pooling system in Visakhapatnam and layouts were prepared. But TDP leaders filed four writ petitions in court, and due to the court holidays, we are postponing the distribution to August 15,” he said.

Stating that Naidu failed to distribute even one house to the poor during his five-year rule, Botcha found fault with the TDP’s claim that it built lakhs of houses for the poor, and said it sanctioned only 6.2 lakh houses, of which 3.55 lakh were built.

“During his regime, Naidu left a debt of `4,300 crore in the housing department, of which over `3,000 crore was for the TIDCO housing project, in which nearly 70,000 houses were left 90 per cent complete, and for over 50,000 houses, even the basement was not laid,” he said. “It was YS Rajasekara Reddy, who started ‘housing for all’ and constructed 45 lakh houses. Today, all those housing colonies have turned into prominent places and people are living there peacefully, he added.