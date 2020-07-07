Andhra's East Godavari district COVID-19 count crosses 2,000-mark

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari district reported 192 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 2,147.

Of the 192 cases, 81 were reported from Kakinada Urban, 23 from Kakinada Rural, 22 from Peddapuram, 13 from Rajamahendravaram Urban, seven each from Rajamahendravaram Rural and Inavilli, five from Samalkota, four each from Mandapeta and Pedapudi, three each from Malikipuram, Rajanagaram and U Kothapalli, two each from Kadiyam, Kapileswarapuram, Mamidikuduru and Jaggampeta and one each from Addateegala, Amalapuram, Anaparty, Gollaprolu, Korukonda, Ramachandrapuram, Sankhavaram and Tallarevu and one is a returnee from Prakasam district.

With the discharge of 668 persons from Covid-19 hospitals so far, the district has 1,442 active cases. As many as 185 persons are in home isolation.