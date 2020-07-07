Hyderabad-based Techie held for making fake e-passes to enter Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police arrested a person for making fake emergency passes by forging the signatures of SPs and Director General of Police on Monday. The accused was identified as Manda Pavan Kumar, a Hyderabad-based software consultant. As many are finding it difficult to obtain emergency passes to enter Andhra Pradesh border, he made fake e-passes by forging the signatures of SPs and DGP and sold them to 73 persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused. “The accused was caught red-handed while making fake emergency passes using Adobe Photoshop software. He sold e-passes to many people in Prakasam, Nellore and Guntur districts,” said Chilakalapudi police.A case was registered against Pavan and he was produced in Machilipatnam court.