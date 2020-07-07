STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa chaiwallas to shut shop due to coronavirus scare

Kadapa police have ordered closure of tea stalls due to coronavirus scare.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Kadapa police have ordered the closure of tea stalls due to coronavirus scare. The police officials have taken this decision as many people were seen standing in front of tea stalls in violation of Covid-19 protocols.Meanwhile, the tea stall owners, who have already suffered huge losses during the two-month corona-induced lockdown, expressed disappointment over the decision of the police officials.

They criticised the officials for not taking action against liquor stores, where large crowds were seen at most of the times. They said that they have already paid rent for the shop, electricity bill and also salaries to the workers hoping for good business post lockdown. They appealed to the police officials to permit them to run the tea stalls as they are struggling to meet their ends.

“The two-month lockdown has turned our life upside down. I appeal to the police officials to withdraw their decision. We have been following Covid-19 protocols and also using disposable glasses,” said Abdul Khadar, a tea stall owner. There are nearly 1,500 tea stalls in the district and around 4,500 families are staring at an uncertain future. However, police claimed that a majority of the positive cases are those who consumed tea at roadside stalls. DSP U Satyanarayana said that they have taken this decision as groups of 10 to 20 persons are always seen at tea stalls.

96 new corona cases in Kadapa
Kadapa: The district reported 96 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 1,481. Of the 96 cases, 22 were reported from Duvvuru, 18 from Proddatur, nine from Kadapa, seven each from Pulivendula and Rajampeta, six from Yerraguntla, four from Railway Kodur, three each from Mydukur, Nandaluru and Chinthakommadinne, two from Chitvel and one each from Brahmamgari Matam, Lingala, Simhadripuram, Jammalamadugu, Vempalle, Rajupalem, Siddavatam, Ramapuram, Chapadu, Khajipeta, T Sundupalle and Badvel. The medical teams have so far collected 80,105 swab samples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadapa tea stalls close Andhra Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp