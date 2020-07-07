Kadapa chaiwallas to shut shop due to coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa police have ordered the closure of tea stalls due to coronavirus scare. The police officials have taken this decision as many people were seen standing in front of tea stalls in violation of Covid-19 protocols.Meanwhile, the tea stall owners, who have already suffered huge losses during the two-month corona-induced lockdown, expressed disappointment over the decision of the police officials.

They criticised the officials for not taking action against liquor stores, where large crowds were seen at most of the times. They said that they have already paid rent for the shop, electricity bill and also salaries to the workers hoping for good business post lockdown. They appealed to the police officials to permit them to run the tea stalls as they are struggling to meet their ends.

“The two-month lockdown has turned our life upside down. I appeal to the police officials to withdraw their decision. We have been following Covid-19 protocols and also using disposable glasses,” said Abdul Khadar, a tea stall owner. There are nearly 1,500 tea stalls in the district and around 4,500 families are staring at an uncertain future. However, police claimed that a majority of the positive cases are those who consumed tea at roadside stalls. DSP U Satyanarayana said that they have taken this decision as groups of 10 to 20 persons are always seen at tea stalls.

96 new corona cases in Kadapa

Kadapa: The district reported 96 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the count to 1,481. Of the 96 cases, 22 were reported from Duvvuru, 18 from Proddatur, nine from Kadapa, seven each from Pulivendula and Rajampeta, six from Yerraguntla, four from Railway Kodur, three each from Mydukur, Nandaluru and Chinthakommadinne, two from Chitvel and one each from Brahmamgari Matam, Lingala, Simhadripuram, Jammalamadugu, Vempalle, Rajupalem, Siddavatam, Ramapuram, Chapadu, Khajipeta, T Sundupalle and Badvel. The medical teams have so far collected 80,105 swab samples.