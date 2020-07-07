Lockdown reimposed in Srikakulam as coronavirus cases rages

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Though the people have been observing voluntary lockdown for the last two weeks in Ichchapuram to contain coronavirus spread, the district administration announced the lockdown officially for two more weeks from Monday. Similarly, the voluntary lockdown in Palasa was extended by another two weeks from Sunday.

The concept of voluntary lockdown was initiated at Ranasthalam by the local heads and businessmen almost two months ago. They even observed voluntary lockdown twice in the last two months. As the Covid-19 count is increasing in the district, they clamped voluntary lockdown for the third time in the town from Sunday for three days. As there is no let up in corona cases in Ranasthalam, mandal revenue officials, following the directive of District Collector J Nivas, will enforce lockdown from Tuesday for a week. As many as 426 cases have been recorded so far this month in the district. A control room was opened at Ichchapuram municipal office for emergency services, said municipal commissioner Rama Laxmi.

Speaking to TNIE, she said that municipal, revenue, police and water supply officials were deployed at the control room. All shops will remain closed for two weeks except medical and a few other shops selling essential commodities. Water will be supplied through tankers, she added. To sensitise people on the lockdown and precautionary measures of Covid-19, a public address system was provided to the municipal staff.

As the cases are mounting in Ranasthalam, the district administration will impose lockdown for a week from Tuesday, said tahsildar Sudha Rani. She said that shops will remain shut except medical and a few other shops selling essentials. People should be confined to their houses till July 13, she said.