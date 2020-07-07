Nearly 200 test COVID-19 positive in one day in Andhra's Guntur; 881 active cases remain

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 197 new Covid-19 infections, Guntur district recorded its highest single-day spike on Monday. Guntur city, with 80 fresh cases, also reported its sharpest rise. After Kurnool and Anantapur, Guntur district crossed the 2,000-mark even as the total number of active cases stood at 881, as on Monday. Meanwhile, more areas—Brodipet, IPD Nagar and AT Agraharam—were declared containment zones.

In a review meeting with heads of all wings under the Guntur Municipal Corporation here, civic chief C Anuradha asked the officials to establish command control rooms in areas with over 15 infections; restrict public movement in 78 core areas with the help CCTV surveillance. She directed the officials to rope in NGOs for campaigning purposes in the wake of the continuous surge.