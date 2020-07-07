STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly 200 test COVID-19 positive in one day in Andhra's Guntur; 881 active cases remain

With 197 new Covid-19 infections, Guntur district recorded its highest single-day spike on Monday.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 197 new Covid-19 infections, Guntur district recorded its highest single-day spike on Monday. Guntur city, with 80 fresh cases, also reported its sharpest rise.  After Kurnool and Anantapur, Guntur district crossed the 2,000-mark even as the total number of active cases stood at 881, as on Monday. Meanwhile, more areas—Brodipet, IPD Nagar and AT Agraharam—were declared containment zones. 

In a review meeting with heads of all wings under the Guntur Municipal Corporation here, civic chief C Anuradha asked the officials to establish command control rooms in areas with over 15 infections; restrict public movement in 78 core areas with the help CCTV surveillance. She directed the officials to rope in NGOs for campaigning purposes in the wake of the continuous surge.

Guntur covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
