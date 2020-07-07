Two Andhra Pradesh lab technicians test COVID-19 positive, one dies

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A lab technician at the Virus Research and Diagnosis Laboratory (VRDL) in the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH) has tested positive for COVID-19, while another technician at the TruNat lab in Markapur succumbed to the virus, raising concerns about the safety of lab technicians amid the pandemic. Lab technicians at the Ongole GGH on Monday staged a protest, demanding leave as they have been working continuously for three months. Officials, however, pacified them saying the two technicians who got infected did not contract the virus at the labs.

With the lab technician at the Ongole GGH testing positive, sample testing at the facility came to a standstill for one-and-a-half days, and the entire facility was disinfected. He was found to be infected on Sunday morning after a routine test.

Ongole staff tests negative

Immediately after the technician tested positive, the facility was disinfected and the team working with the infectee was sent for home isolation. All other technicians and staff at the facility tested negative for the virus. In all, 25 lab technicians were working in three shifts at the GGH, and 30 technicians in Markapur, Chirala and Kandukur TrueNat labs. With the two testing positive for the virus, testing at Ongole and Markapur was affected.

Officials said that hailing from Markapur he was found to be infected two days ago, and was taken to GGH, Ongole for treatment, where he died. While tracking the source of infection, officials found that the technician’s elder brother also tested positive for the virus and died. Another brother of the deceased technician too tested positive and is now at GGH, Ongole. Health Commissioner K Bhaskar said as per the Centre’s guidelines, the lab will be closed for two days and the premises disinfected, while staff will be tested.